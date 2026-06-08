Zelenskyy meets King Charles III of Britain during private audience

On 8 June, King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the meeting

"As always, a good audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Zelenskyy wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked His Majesty and the entire United Kingdom for their unwavering support for our people.

As Sky News reports, the audience took place at Windsor Castle after Zelenskyy’s talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders in London.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on 17 March 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met King Charles III of the United Kingdom in London.

The King of the United Kingdom received the Ukrainian president at Windsor Castle in October 2025.

Zelenskyy also met Charles III on 23 June 2025. The audience with the King took place ahead of a series of political meetings by the Ukrainian president in London.

Zelenskyy also met the King in early March at Sandringham Castle in Norfolk, where the president arrived at the monarch’s invitation.

See more: Zelenskyy meets Britain’s King Charles III in London. PHOTOS