Zelenskyy meets Britain’s King Charles III in London. PHOTOS
On Friday, 24 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing and met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC.
The third meeting in a year
Upon President Zelenskyy’s arrival at Windsor Castle, the Ukrainian national anthem was played, followed by a royal salute.
Zelenskyy was then invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards before being welcomed inside the castle.
Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and take part in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."
In the afternoon, London will host a hybrid-format meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined."
The previous "Coalition of the Willing" meeting took place on September 4 in Paris and was attended by representatives from 38 countries.
Background
As a reminder, Zelenskyy last met with King Charles III on June 23. The audience with the monarch took place ahead of a series of the Ukrainian President’s political meetings in London.
Zelenskyy also met with the King earlier in March at Sandringham Castle in Norfolk, where he arrived at the monarch’s invitation.
