Zelenskyy arrives in UK, meets with King Charles III. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on a visit to meet with King Charles.

Zelenskyy met with King Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of other scheduled meetings to take place on the same day. This was their third meeting this year.

Later, the Ukrainian president is to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the speakers of both houses of the UK parliament.

"We will also negotiate new powerful measures to increase pressure on Russia over this war and to stop the strikes," Zelenskyy said.

The president will also speak with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the United Kingdom.