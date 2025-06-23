ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4441 visitors online
News Photo Zelenskyy’s meeting with Charles III
2 714 13

Zelenskyy arrives in UK, meets with King Charles III. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on a visit to meet with King Charles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles

Zelenskyy met with King Charles at Windsor Castle ahead of other scheduled meetings to take place on the same day. This was their third meeting this year.

Later, the Ukrainian president is to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the speakers of both houses of the UK parliament.

Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles

"We will also negotiate new powerful measures to increase pressure on Russia over this war and to stop the strikes," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: UK intelligence: Iran–Israel conflict poses both risks and benefits for Russia

The president will also speak with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the United Kingdom.

Author: 

UK (1218) Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6860) Charles III (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 