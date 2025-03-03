ENG
News Photo Zelenskyy’s meeting with Charles III
17 482 143

Zelenskyy met with King Charles III. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 2 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to see the British monarch, King Charles III.

This is reported by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

Charles III received the President of Ukraine at the Sandringham estate.

They talked and went inside, Sky News reports.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with King Charles III in London - Nikiforov

UK (1167) Zelenskyi (6319) Charles III (9)
