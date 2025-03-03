Zelenskyy met with King Charles III. PHOTOS
On Sunday, 2 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to see the British monarch, King Charles III.
This is reported by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.
Charles III received the President of Ukraine at the Sandringham estate.
They talked and went inside, Sky News reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password