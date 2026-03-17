Zelenskyy meets with Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London. PHOTO

On March 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom in London.

Photos of the meeting were published by the official royal family account on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, the President of Ukraine visited The King," the caption to the photo says.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and deliver a speech in Parliament.

See more: Zelenskyy meets Britain’s King Charles III in London. PHOTOS

Photo: The Royal Family / X









Background

As a reminder, the King of Great Britain last received the President of Ukraine in October 2025 at Windsor Castle.

Zelenskyy also met with Charles III on 23 June 2025. The audience with the King took place ahead of a series of political meetings the Ukrainian President held in London.

Zelenskyy also met with the King in early March at Sandringham House in Norfolk, where the President had travelled at the monarch’s invitation.

Read more: Rutte to meet with Zelenskyy and Starmer today