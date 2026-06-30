EU has allocated 3.9 billion euros for drones for Ukraine

Drone Industry

The European Commission has allocated 3.9 billion euros as part of the first tranche of 6 billion euros, which will be used to purchase drones.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET

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Details

"Ukraine's ingenuity lies at the heart of its success in resisting Russia's full-scale invasion. It is this ingenuity that we want to support. Today, we are providing a first €3.9 billion for advanced drone technology to strengthen Ukraine's defence. More will follow," she stressed.

Read more: Brussels announces amount and date of next tranche for Ukraine

What preceded it?

The EU had previously transferred the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, amounting to 3.2 billion euros, as part of the 2026–2027 loan program.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss defense cooperation and cooperation to support Ukraine