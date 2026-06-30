EU has allocated 3.9 billion euros for drones for Ukraine
Drone Industry
The European Commission has allocated 3.9 billion euros as part of the first tranche of 6 billion euros, which will be used to purchase drones.
This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET
Details
"Ukraine's ingenuity lies at the heart of its success in resisting Russia's full-scale invasion. It is this ingenuity that we want to support. Today, we are providing a first €3.9 billion for advanced drone technology to strengthen Ukraine's defence. More will follow," she stressed.
What preceded it?
- The EU had previously transferred the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, amounting to 3.2 billion euros, as part of the 2026–2027 loan program.
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