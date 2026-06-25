Brussels announces amount and date of next tranche for Ukraine

The second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for Ukraine may be transferred in September.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari at a briefing in Brussels, Censor.NET reports.

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September target and verification of conditions

The European Commission spokesperson noted that before transferring the funds, the European Commission must verify that the defined conditions have been met.

He stressed that after receiving a payment request from Ukraine, Brussels will examine in detail all the requirements provided for the second tranche.

"Traditionally, we will need to check whether the relevant conditions have been met. So, as soon as we have the payment request, we will examine in detail what is provided for the second tranche before we can proceed with the payment," Ujvari stressed.

The amount is about EUR 3.7 billion.

Read more: Europe provides 99% of military aid to Ukraine, with another €60 billion on way, - German ambassador

How much funding is planned by the end of the year

By the end of the year, Ukraine may receive another part of the loan amounting to EUR 1.45 billion. In total, the volume of macro-financial assistance under this program in 2026 will amount to EUR 8.5 billion.

Separately, the European Commission is considering defense support. Ukraine has submitted a second delivery schedule for defense products.

According to Ujvari, this list also includes drones. The requests may concern purchases from third countries if the required products are not available in Ukraine or the EU, or if they cannot be supplied in sufficient quantities or within the required timeframe.

Earlier, the EU had already transferred to Ukraine the first tranche of macro-financial assistance amounting to EUR 3.2 billion under the 2026-2027 loan program.

Read more: EU is practically single-handedly keeping Ukraine afloat, - Ambassador Maternova