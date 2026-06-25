Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss defense cooperation and cooperation to support Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is currently in Gdansk for the international Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Thus, Zelenskyy stressed that this was an important signal of support for Ukraine and thanked her for it.

What they discussed

It is noted that the parties discussed defense cooperation and cooperation to support Ukraine's resilience and protect people from Russian attacks, including supplies for the Defense Forces.

"It is obvious to everyone that it is Russia that is dragging out the war and ignoring all of Ukraine's diplomatic proposals. Therefore, we must work as much as possible to strengthen our country and our people," the president noted.

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Zelenskyy and von der Leyen also agreed on further personal contacts.

Background

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that today the EU would transfer to Ukraine the first tranche of a EUR 90 billion loan.

Read more: Von der Leyen proposes considering restrictions on Ukrainian refugees in EU, - media