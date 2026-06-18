Von der Leyen proposes considering restrictions on Ukrainian refugees in EU, - media

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a letter to EU leaders, called for a review of the temporary protection rules for Ukrainians, particularly men of draft age.

According to Censor.NET, Der Spiegel reported this, citing a letter sent on the eve of the upcoming EU summit and obtained by the dpa and AFP news agencies.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In particular, the letter proposes revising the approaches to temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens.

The European Commission proposes extending the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian refugees. At the same time, it is anticipated that its application may be partially restricted so as not to pose risks to Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Possible changes regarding certain categories of citizens

The letter does not provide specific details. However, according to media reports, this refers to a potential tightening of the rules for admitting certain categories of Ukrainian citizens, particularly men of draft age.

Read more: 56% of Ukrainian refugees will remain in Europe if ’fragile peace’ is achieved, - UN

The initiative is seen as an attempt by the EU to strike a balance between continuing to support Ukrainian refugees and taking into account the war’s impact on Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

What led up to this?

Tomio Okamura, leader of the Czech party "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (SPD) and speaker of the parliament, called for the revocation of temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine.

In Sweden, there have been calls to revoke temporary protection status for new refugees—Ukrainian men of draft age—so that they would return to defend their homeland and "achieve victory in the war."

Read more: Ukrainian men of conscription age in EU will retain temporary protection after 2027, - European Commission