We are already producing 10 million drones a year. That figure will rise to 20 million, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is already producing 10 million drones a year.

He made this remark during events marking Ukrainian Statehood Day, according to Censor.NET.

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"I remember when I first publicly announced the state’s plan – one million drones a year. There was a lot of scepticism everywhere, both from abroad and at home. But now we can say: we are producing 10 million drones a year.

And it will be 20 million. We will achieve this together with our partners. Once again, we will demonstrate the success of the Ukrainian and European defence industries," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the ground-based robotic systems currently carrying out missions on the front line.

Watch more: Ukraine and Europe will create anti-ballistic shield together for first time, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"In total, there have already been tens of thousands of such missions. For the first time, Ukraine has radically changed the nature of the battlefield. This is far more than just cool Hollywood stories about robots. It’s about saving the lives of our soldiers," the President said.

The head of state also noted that the same applies to Ukrainian interceptor drones.

"Ukrainian interceptors are already shooting down at least 90 per cent of ‘shaheds’," said Zelenskyy.

Watch more: Ukrainian STING drone shot down Russian "Sokol-I" interceptor drone that was hunting down Defence Forces’ UAVs. VIDEO