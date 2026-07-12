Ukrainian STING drone shot down Russian "Sokol-I" interceptor drone that was hunting down Defence Forces’ UAVs. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Ukrainian drone operators from the Teiwaz Group have destroyed a Russian "Sokol-I" interceptor drone, which the occupiers are using to combat Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy drone was intercepted by a STING drone operated by the "Wild Hornets" during a mass launch of Russian "Gerbera"-type UAVs far from the front line.
Details about the enemy drone
According to available data, the "Sokol-I" is designed to intercept Ukrainian drones, in particular the "Leleka" and "Chaklun".
Its stated flight range is up to 50 km, altitude up to 2,000 metres, speed up to 140 km/h, and the payload weighs around 1 kg.
Footage of the successful interception was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password