Ukrainian STING drone shot down Russian "Sokol-I" interceptor drone that was hunting down Defence Forces’ UAVs. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian drone operators from the Teiwaz Group have destroyed a Russian "Sokol-I" interceptor drone, which the occupiers are using to combat Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy drone was intercepted by a STING drone operated by the "Wild Hornets" during a mass launch of Russian "Gerbera"-type UAVs far from the front line.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details about the enemy drone

According to available data, the "Sokol-I" is designed to intercept Ukrainian drones, in particular the "Leleka" and "Chaklun".

Its stated flight range is up to 50 km, altitude up to 2,000 metres, speed up to 140 km/h, and the payload weighs around 1 kg.

Footage of the successful interception was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.

Read more: More than 9,000 Russian Shahed and Gerbera drones destroyed with Sting interceptors in six months