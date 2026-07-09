More than 9,000 Russian Shahed and Gerbera drones destroyed with Sting interceptors in six months

Drone Industry

According to confirmed data, in the first half of 2026, combat units of Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down more than 9,000 Russian Shahed, Geran and Gerbera drones using high-speed Sting interceptor drones. By this indicator, Sting remains the most effective system in its class for the ninth month in a row.

Wild Hornets, the company that produces this interceptor, told Censor.NET's Drone Industry project.

The significant increase in the number of shootdowns in recent months was facilitated by the introduction of the Hornet Vision Ctrl remote drone control system, which allows pilots to remotely control interceptors.

The units that were the first to start using Hornet Vision Ctrl are showing the best dynamics in terms of the number of enemy targets destroyed.

It should be noted that Ukrainian soldiers are also effectively destroying enemy reconnaissance UAVs and strike drones of other types with the help of Sting, but such targets are not counted separately.

About Hornet Vision Ctrl

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets officially presented the Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology for interceptor drones in March 2026. It is part of the Hornet Vision ecosystem, an innovative complex that provides high-quality video transmission, low signal latency, and reliable long-range communication, which is important for remote control of interceptors.

Hornet Vision Ctrl became the first remote drone control system to be codified by the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards and officially admitted for service in Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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The technology is now helping pilots remotely shoot down enemy targets on the most intense sections of the front, significantly increasing the effectiveness of "short-range defense" units. In particular, Hornet Vision Ctrl helps the most effective pilots intercept jet-powered Shaheds. In addition, the technology opens up the possibility of remotely controlling drones launched from land-, sea-, and air-based platforms.

The deployment of Hornet Vision Ctrl is currently underway, which will make it possible to take the fight against enemy drones to a new level. To speed up this process and help the defenders of Ukraine's skies, Wild Hornets transferred the first 160 such systems to combat units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.

About Wild Hornets

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets were among the pioneers of using FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the interceptor drone niche in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The company combines leadership in this category with an ecosystem of combat drones and innovative communication technologies that will allow pilots to control drones remotely.

Drones produced by Wild Hornets are now used by more than 100 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force, and the State Border Guard Service.