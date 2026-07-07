Wild Hornets handed over first 160 systems for remote control of Sting interceptors to Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge

Drone Industry

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets has handed over 160 Hornet Vision Ctrl systems free of charge to combat units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enabling pilots to remotely control the most effective Sting interceptor drones.

The company told Censor.NET's Drone Industry project about this.

This is the first remote drone control system to have undergone codification under NATO standards and to have been officially admitted for service with Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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It enables qualified pilots to stay at a safe distance from the front line and remotely control interceptor drones by connecting to ground stations in areas where enemy targets have been detected.

More than 100 of the systems handed over have already taken up combat duty and are helping Defense Forces destroy enemy Shahed, Geran, and Gerbera drones, as well as Russian reconnaissance drones, in frontline regions.

Each system handed over includes a full set of the necessary equipment:

a system for the pilot's remote work;

a Hornet Vision Ctrl ground command and control station with a remotely controlled digital video system and a unique 360-degree omnidirectional antenna, which is ideally suited for high-speed and maneuverable interceptor drones.

The total value of the 160 Hornet Vision Ctrl systems handed over to Air Force units exceeds UAH 40 million.

As a reminder, in May, Wild Hornets handed over 1,000 Sting interceptor drones free of charge to combat units of "small air defense," along with the necessary related equipment, with a total value of more than UAH 100 million.

Founded in the spring of 2023 as a volunteer initiative, in the first years of its existence, the Wild Hornets community raised donations and funds from charitable foundations to develop and scale up drone production. In particular, the Hornet Vision Ctrl technology was developed with the support of the Sternenko Community as part of the Shahedoriz project.

The company now produces high-quality serial products, has stable demand, and can independently support Ukrainian soldiers. Since the beginning of 2025, the Wild Hornets community has provided fighters with more than UAH 400 million in charitable aid.

About Hornet Vision Ctrl

Wild Hornets officially presented its Hornet Vision Ctrl remote drone control technology in March this year. It is part of the innovative Hornet Vision ecosystem, which ensures high-quality video transmission, reliable communication, and low signal latency over long distances, which is especially important for remotely controlling high-speed interceptor drones.

Already in April, Ukrainian pilots confirmed the effectiveness of Hornet Vision Ctrl in combat conditions, destroying enemy targets for the first time at a distance of more than 500 km from the pilot's location and demonstrating effective remote control of a Sting interceptor drone from outside the country at a distance of about 2,000 km.

The technology is now helping pilots remotely shoot down enemy targets on the most intense sections of the front, significantly increasing the effectiveness of "short-range defense" units.

In the first three months of its use, more than 600 aerial targets have been destroyed. In particular, Hornet Vision Ctrl helps the most effective pilots intercept jet-powered Shaheds. In addition, the technology opens up the possibility of remotely controlling drones launched from land-, sea-, and air-based platforms.

The deployment of Hornet Vision Ctrl is currently underway, which will make it possible to take the fight against enemy drones to a new level.

About Wild Hornets

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets were among the pioneers of using FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the interceptor drone niche in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The company combines leadership in this category with an ecosystem of combat drones and innovative communication technologies that will allow pilots to control drones remotely.

Drones produced by Wild Hornets are now used by more than 100 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force, and the State Border Guard Service.