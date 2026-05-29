Russia stockpiles Shaheds: Wild Hornets call on manufacturers to provide additional interceptor drones for air defense forces

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets has donated 1,000 Sting interceptor drones free of charge to combat units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces as part of the One in a Thousand charity initiative and is calling on other manufacturers to join efforts to help the military.

The company told Censor.NET’s "Drone Industry" project about this.

The goal of the One in a Thousand initiative is to strengthen air defense and support short-range air defense crews protecting Ukrainian skies from enemy drones.

The aid package, including related equipment, is worth more than UAH 100 million. The company used its own resources for this.

The drones handed over as part of the charity initiative are already in action and have helped reduce the potential consequences of the devastating Russian attack on the night of 24 May, whose main target was Kyiv. According to confirmed data, Ukrainian military personnel shot down nearly 70 of the 80 Shaheds near the capital using Sting interceptor drones.

"However, despite the increased effectiveness of Ukraine’s short-range air defense, the enemy continues to stockpile large numbers of Shaheds and other attack drones for new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities, while combat units need more means to shoot them down," the manufacturers stressed.

Wild Hornets is calling on Ukrainian manufacturers of interceptor drones to join the initiative and direct available funds toward providing combat units with additional means.

"Helping Ukraine’s Defense Forces is our shared task. We are convinced that during the war, Ukrainian MilTech companies must direct all resources toward developing and expanding the production of effective means to repel the aggressor, as well as directly supporting combat units," Wild Hornets said.

Founded in spring 2023 as a volunteer initiative, the Wild Hornets community used donations and funds from charitable foundations in the first years of its existence to develop and scale up drone production.

The company now produces high-quality serial products, has stable demand, and can independently help Ukrainian soldiers. Since the beginning of 2025, the Wild Hornets community has provided fighters with more than UAH 400 million in charitable aid.

About Wild Hornets

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets stood at the origins of the use of FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the niche of interceptor drones in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

Drones produced by the company are now used by more than 100 units of the Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the Air Force and the State Border Guard Service.