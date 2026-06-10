New record: Ukrainian pilots shoot down first 500 targets by remotely operating Sting interceptors

Drone Industry

Ukrainian pilots have shot down more than 500 aerial targets in less than three months using the Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology for interceptor drones, developed by engineers of the Wild Hornets company.

The company reported this to Censor.NET's Drone Industry project.

The new technology entered service with leading units of the Defense Forces only in March and has already proven its effectiveness.

In particular, the remote downing of 168 targets by Sting interceptors has been confirmed in the Odesa direction, while another 269 destroyed targets have been recorded in the Kyiv direction, with the rest on other sectors. In particular, Hornet Vision Ctrl helps Ukrainian pilots shoot down jet-powered Shaheds.

"The scaling of Hornet Vision Ctrl is ongoing. Crews of short-range defense will soon receive even more such systems, which will allow the fight against enemy drones to be taken to a new level," Wild Hornets said.

About Hornet Vision Ctrl

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets officially presented the Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology for interceptor drones in March 2026. It is part of the Hornet Vision ecosystem, an innovative complex that provides high-quality video transmission, low signal latency, and reliable long-range communication, which is important for remote control of interceptors.

Already in April, Ukrainian pilots confirmed the effectiveness of Hornet Vision Ctrl in combat conditions, destroying enemy targets at a distance of more than 500 km for the first time and demonstrating effective control of a Sting interceptor drone from outside the country at a distance of about 2,000 km.

Hornet Vision Ctrl is currently being deployed, opening the possibility of remotely controlling drones launched from ground-, sea-, and air-based platforms.

Founded in the spring of 2023 as a volunteer initiative, the Wild Hornets community raised donations and funds from charitable foundations in the first years of its existence to develop and scale up drone production. In particular, Hornet Vision Ctrl technology was developed with the support of the Sternenko Community as part of the Shahed Cutter project.

Background

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets were among the pioneers of using FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the interceptor drone niche in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The drones produced by the company are now used by more than 100 units of the Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force, and the State Border Guard Service.