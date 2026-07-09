AFU have received new Tanchik Droid 12.7 robotic system equipped with machine gun, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised the use within the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the new Tanchik Droid 12.7 ground-based reconnaissance and strike robotic system, which is equipped with a machine gun.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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The new system was developed by a Ukrainian company specifically for combat operations in the context of modern high-intensity warfare. During its development, the designers took into account real-world experience of using Ukrainian and foreign robotic platforms and implemented a number of technical solutions that enhance the system’s effectiveness and survivability.

"The main task of this ground-based unmanned aerial vehicle is to protect the lives of frontline troops and carry out the most dangerous tasks in areas under the heaviest fire," the ministry stated.

The system is designed for remote battlefield surveillance, reconnaissance, and the destruction of enemy personnel, as well as unarmoured and lightly armoured vehicles. The operator controls the robot from a safe shelter via a secure communication channel.

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The Ministry of Defence cites the new UGV’s long autonomous operating time, high off-road mobility, significant firepower and minimal risk to the operator as key advantages.

The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have already received 1,028 ground-based robotic systems of various modifications, totalling over 487 million hryvnias.

All purchases were made via the specialist defence marketplace DOT-Chain Defence.

The Ministry notes that such robotic platforms are increasingly carrying out critical tasks on the front line, minimising the risks to Ukrainian military personnel.

Furthermore, in the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Defence has already codified and authorised the use of 67 new models of ground-based robotic systems within the Defence Forces.

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