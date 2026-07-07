Denmark becomes ninth country to join Drone Deal – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an agreement in the Drone Deal format, which has become the ninth such agreement for Ukraine. The document provides for expanded joint defence production, the exchange of technologies and expertise, and gives Denmark access to Ukrainian exports of combat-proven weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"We signed an agreement with Denmark in the Drone Deal format. This is already the ninth such agreement for Ukraine, and it is important that more and more partners are joining this format, which opens up more opportunities for joint defence production, the exchange of expertise, and transparency in arms exports. Together, we are building a new security architecture," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Procurement of Ukrainian drones, missiles and air defence systems: Fedorov discussed new defence projects with Denmark

"Thank you to Denmark, and personally to Mette, for this step in strengthening our joint defence. It was with Denmark that we began co-production in Ukraine under the Danish model, and it is absolutely fair that Denmark will now have access to Ukrainian exports of combat-proven weapons," Ukraine’s head of state said.

Conversation with Danish Prime Minister

Today, we also discussed with the Prime Minister the strengthening of our air defence and work on European anti-ballistic capabilities. It is very important for us now to receive Patriot missiles as quickly as possible and to jointly develop our own European capabilities to defend against ballistic threats.

Read more: Ukraine signs Drone Deal with Netherlands – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for its constant support for the Ukrainian people — defence, financial, and for all contributions to the PURL programme.