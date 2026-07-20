EU is set to discuss three possible scenarios for imposing new sanctions on Russian LNG this week, - Bloomberg

The European Union is discussing at least three scenarios with a view to adopting the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Three EU scenarios

As noted⁶, one of the possible options is to introduce a 24-month transition period before imposing sanctions. Sources have also indicated that this proposal could be removed from the sanctions package or that the entire package of restrictions could be scrapped.

The EU had been considering the option of extending the existing contracts as a possible compromise.

Last week, EU member states decided to maintain the price cap on Russian oil at $44.1 per barrel until 23 July. The agency’s sources added that if none of the compromise proposals are adopted, the price cap of $44.1 will remain in place for a while longer.

Closed-door ‘tense’ talks are currently taking place in Brussels. The proposal to ban former Russian military personnel from entering the EU has been postponed, and the proposal to restrict imports of certain types of fish has also been rejected. EU leaders are set to continue the talks this week.

Read more: NATO fighter jets were scrambled three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic region

What led up to it?