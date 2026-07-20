EU is set to discuss three possible scenarios for imposing new sanctions on Russian LNG this week, - Bloomberg
The European Union is discussing at least three scenarios with a view to adopting the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.
Bloomberg reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.
Three EU scenarios
As noted⁶, one of the possible options is to introduce a 24-month transition period before imposing sanctions. Sources have also indicated that this proposal could be removed from the sanctions package or that the entire package of restrictions could be scrapped.
The EU had been considering the option of extending the existing contracts as a possible compromise.
Last week, EU member states decided to maintain the price cap on Russian oil at $44.1 per barrel until 23 July. The agency’s sources added that if none of the compromise proposals are adopted, the price cap of $44.1 will remain in place for a while longer.
Closed-door ‘tense’ talks are currently taking place in Brussels. The proposal to ban former Russian military personnel from entering the EU has been postponed, and the proposal to restrict imports of certain types of fish has also been rejected. EU leaders are set to continue the talks this week.
What led up to it?
- On Monday 13 July, EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on the adoption of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, but the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, gave assurances that this could happen on 15 July.
- One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next stage in the review of the price cap on Russian oil purchases. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago — on 15 January 2026.
- Previously, Bulgaria and Italy had threatened to block the 21st package, demanding that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the lists. The package is currently being blocked by Greece, which has certain reservations regarding the energy sector, and Austria, which has reservations regarding the financial sector.
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