Reduction in supplies of anti-ballistic missiles may be way of putting pressure on Ukraine, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that partners’ reduction in supplies of anti-ballistic missiles may be a means of putting pressure on Ukraine.
He said this during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on August 5, Censor.NET reports.
Possible reasons for reduced supplies
Zelenskyy noted that since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has received three times fewer missiles for protection against ballistic threats than in the previous year.
"Given such a severe shortage, I do not know whether there are any reasons other than the situation in the Middle East. Perhaps these are also political steps aimed at making Ukraine more compliant. In my view, that is also part of it," the head of state said.
Background
Zelenskyy previously said that supplies of air defense missiles to Ukraine had fallen threefold, even though Ukraine’s partners have such missiles.
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