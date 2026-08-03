Air defense forces shot down 163 out of 181 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 2, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 181 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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UAV launches were detected coming from the following directions:

Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo – the Russian Federation;

Donetsk –TOT;

Hvardiiske – TOT of the AR of Crimea.

Result of air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 163 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 14 attack UAVs were recorded striking 13 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations.

Read more: Since February 24, 2022, air defense has shot down 91 "Kindhals" and over 65 thousand Shahed, - Air Force