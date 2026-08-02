Since February 24, 2022, air defense has shot down 91 "Kindhals" and over 65 thousand Shahed, - Air Force

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s air defense has shot down more than 445,000 aerial targets, including 91 "Kinzhal" missiles, hundreds of "Kalibr" missiles, thousands of X-101 missiles, and more than 65,000 Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this.

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"Despite massive missile and air strikes at the start of the invasion, the Ukrainian military maintained control of its air defense system, scrambled fighter jets, and immediately engaged the enemy.

"According to military officials, this is precisely what prevented Russia from achieving its main goal—to subjugate Ukraine," the Air Force emphasizes.

However, they note that every day, pilots, anti-aircraft gunners, military personnel from the signal corps, drone operators, as well as communications specialists and support unit personnel are fighting for air superiority.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Air Force Day: Today, Ukraine’s air defence is one of strongest in Europe. VIDEO

Which air targets were destroyed?

According to official data, since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian air defense forces have destroyed:

91 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

794 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

2,809 X-101, X-555, and X-55 cruise missiles;

13 X-22/32 cruise missiles;

12 "Onyx" anti-ship missiles;

294 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

12 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles;

346 Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles;

622 guided air-to-air missiles;

more than 70 missiles of other types

more than 65,600 Shahed attack drones.

more than 20,000 reconnaissance UAVs;

10 604 БпЛА "Lancet";

342,585 other types of UAVs.

In total, air defense forces have shot down more than 445,000 aerial targets of various types.

The Air Force has flown more than 38,000 combat sorties

The Air Force reported that between 2022 and 2026, the Ukrainian Air Force flew 38,367 combat sorties.

Of these:

more than 12,200—for engaging the enemy and providing air support to ground forces;

more than 21,500—for fighter escort.

In addition, during the full-scale war, the Defense Forces’ air force has destroyed more than 12,000 aerial targets and struck command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment.