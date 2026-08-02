Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Air Force Day: Today, Ukraine’s air defence is one of strongest in Europe. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force on their professional day, which is celebrated every year on the first Sunday in August, and thanked them for their service.

Zelenskyy posted this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Thousands of lives saved

"Thank you for your protection. To our pilots, air defence personnel, mobile fire support units, anti-aircraft gunners, radio-technical units, engineers and everyone who does their job to make Ukraine stronger.

Thousands of combat sorties, thousands of targets shot down and, as a result, thousands of lives saved," the president said.

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Ukraine’s air defence shield

He emphasised that over the years of the war, the Ukrainian Air Force has become significantly stronger.

"We have acquired modern combat aircraft and effective air defence systems. We do not yet have enough of these systems to shield our entire airspace from Russian missiles, but today the Ukrainian air defence shield is already one of the strongest in Europe," said Zelenskyy.

He added that all this is down to the professionalism and experience of our soldiers, who have proven this time and again by intercepting the most challenging targets, even when facing shortages of certain equipment.

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"I thank each and every one of you who are defending our skies and doing everything you can every day to keep Ukrainians safe. And we will always honour the memory of all our people who gave their lives defending Ukraine. Eternal memory to the heroes. Glory to our soldiers! Glory to Ukraine!" wrote the President.