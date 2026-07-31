Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions

On the evening of 31 July, Russian drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts have been declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

Sumy region: UAVs near Sumy and heading towards Krolevets and Konotop, reported at 7:16 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV heading from the Dnipropetrovsk region towards the Poltava region, reported at 7:18 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV approaching Kharkiv from the southwest, reported at 7:23 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV approaching Poltava from the east, reported at 7:25 p.m.

A UAV heading towards Sumy, reported at 7:29 p.m.

Jet-powered UAVs over the Chernihiv and Poltava regions heading towards Kyiv, reported at 7:47 p.m.

A strike UAV approaching Odesa from the Black Sea, reported at 8:01 p.m.

Jet-powered UAVs near Brovary and Boryspil, heading west, reported at 8:09 p.m.

Strike UAVs approaching Kryvyi Rih from the southeast, reported at 8:24 p.m.

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