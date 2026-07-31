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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions
On the evening of 31 July, Russian drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts have been declared in several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
- Sumy region: UAVs near Sumy and heading towards Krolevets and Konotop, reported at 7:16 p.m.
- A jet-powered UAV heading from the Dnipropetrovsk region towards the Poltava region, reported at 7:18 p.m.
- A jet-powered UAV approaching Kharkiv from the southwest, reported at 7:23 p.m.
- A jet-powered UAV approaching Poltava from the east, reported at 7:25 p.m.
- A UAV heading towards Sumy, reported at 7:29 p.m.
- Jet-powered UAVs over the Chernihiv and Poltava regions heading towards Kyiv, reported at 7:47 p.m.
- A strike UAV approaching Odesa from the Black Sea, reported at 8:01 p.m.
- Jet-powered UAVs near Brovary and Boryspil, heading west, reported at 8:09 p.m.
- Strike UAVs approaching Kryvyi Rih from the southeast, reported at 8:24 p.m.
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