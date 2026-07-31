MiG-29 crews destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post with aerial bomb. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force struck a command post used by Russian UAV operators.
MiG-29 fighter jet pilots delivered a devastating strike, destroying the building housing enemy personnel, Censor.NET reports.
The aerial bomb reportedly penetrated the entire building and reached the basement, killing all the ruscists inside.
The footage was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniahnyk Telegram channel.
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