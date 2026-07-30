Russian soldier smokes and gestures wildly at Ukrainian drone approaching him just before his death. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators continue to eliminate enemy personnel on the front line.
According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the effective combat operations of the crew of the ‘Sapsany’ UAV battalion, part of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi.
The video captures the final moments of a Russian invader’s life. While in the sights of a Ukrainian FPV drone, the invader was smoking a cigarette and gesticulating wildly towards the approaching drone. However, the soldiers of the 30th Brigade cut short the invader’s tirade by delivering a precise and decisive strike.
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