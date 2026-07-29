MiG-29 crew destroys occupiers’ strongpoint and ammunition depot in Komar, Donetsk region, with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO
A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 crew struck a Russian strongpoint and ammunition depot in the settlement of Komar.
The airstrike was carried out using GBU-39 precision-guided bombs, Censor.NET reports.
The precision strike hit the strongpoint and ammunition depot used by the occupiers to support combat operations in this sector.
The footage was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniachnyk Telegram channel.
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