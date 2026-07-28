Using aerial reconnaissance coordinates provided by marines from 34th Brigade, Air Force destroyed command post for Russian UAV operators in Oleshky. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out an air strike on a command post used by Russian drone operators in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, following aerial reconnaissance, servicemen from the 34th Separate Marine Brigade passed the target coordinates to fighter jet crews, who struck the building housing the Russian UAV operators with aerial bombs.

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As a result of the precision strike, the command post was destroyed along with the Russian drone operators.

Footage was shared by servicemen of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade on their Telegram channel.

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