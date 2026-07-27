Air Force fighter crews destroy occupiers’ concentration area and motor vehicles with precision airstrike. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots carried out a precision air strike on a concentration of Russian troops and motorcycles.

According to Censor.NET, fighter jet crews struck a building housing occupiers’ personnel as well as enemy logistics vehicles.

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As a result of the precision strike, the central part of the building was completely taken out, along with the Russian invaders who were inside.

Footage of the fighter crews’ combat sorties was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniahnyk Telegram channel.

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