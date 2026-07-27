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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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Air Force fighter crews destroy occupiers’ concentration area and motor vehicles with precision airstrike. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots carried out a precision air strike on a concentration of Russian troops and motorcycles.

According to Censor.NETfighter jet crews struck a building housing occupiers’ personnel as well as enemy logistics vehicles.

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As a result of the precision strike, the central part of the building was completely taken out, along with the Russian invaders who were inside.

Footage of the fighter crews’ combat sorties was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Soniahnyk Telegram channel.

Watch more: Phoenix unit’s FPV strike drone flies into open bed of vehicle carrying four ruscists, eliminating them all. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroyed command post of drone operators from Russian Armed Forces’ 50th UAV Brigade. VIDEO

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