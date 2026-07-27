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Phoenix unit’s FPV strike drone flies into open bed of vehicle carrying four ruscists, eliminating them all. VIDEO
Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit struck a moving vehicle carrying Russian troops with a strike drone in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to escape from the Ukrainian UAV, but the drone operators caught up with the vehicle and delivered a precision strike on the cargo bed where the enemy personnel were riding.
Released footage shows four Russian servicemen in the open cargo bed of the vehicle. All of them were eliminated in the strike.
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