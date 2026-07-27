Phoenix unit’s FPV strike drone flies into open bed of vehicle carrying four ruscists, eliminating them all. VIDEO

Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit struck a moving vehicle carrying Russian troops with a strike drone in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to escape from the Ukrainian UAV, but the drone operators caught up with the vehicle and delivered a precision strike on the cargo bed where the enemy personnel were riding.

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Released footage shows four Russian servicemen in the open cargo bed of the vehicle. All of them were eliminated in the strike.

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