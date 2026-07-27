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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Phoenix unit’s FPV strike drone flies into open bed of vehicle carrying four ruscists, eliminating them all. VIDEO

Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit struck a moving vehicle carrying Russian troops with a strike drone in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to escape from the Ukrainian UAV, but the drone operators caught up with the vehicle and delivered a precision strike on the cargo bed where the enemy personnel were riding.

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Released footage shows four Russian servicemen in the open cargo bed of the vehicle. All of them were eliminated in the strike.

Watch more: Border guards in south have destroyed occupiers’ logistics: artillery pieces, vehicles and electronic warfare antennas have been destroyed. VIDEO

Watch more: Phoenix drone operators destroy Msta-B and Giatsint-B howitzers and Grad MLRS in Dobropillia sector. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12180) State Border Patrol (1562) border guard (328) elimination (7681) Donetsk region (6037) drones (4999) Pokrovsk (899) Pokrovskyy district (1366)
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