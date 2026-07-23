Border guards in south have destroyed occupiers’ logistics: artillery pieces, vehicles and electronic warfare antennas have been destroyed. VIDEO

Border guards operating in the southern sector have carried out a series of precision strikes against the logistics and supply assets of Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, drone pilots struck two artillery pieces, four vehicles and four generators, and destroyed the occupiers’ electronic warfare and communications antennas.

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The destruction of logistical equipment and communications systems significantly complicates the supply of Russian units and reduces their combat capabilities on this section of the front.

A video recording of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations was published on the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: Border guards from "PRIME" group disabled 11 pieces of enemy equipment with drone strikes. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian artillery crews of 50th Brigade show destruction of occupiers’ fuel depot with Bohdana self-propelled howitzer. VIDEO