Ukrainian artillery crews of 50th Brigade show destruction of occupiers’ fuel depot with Bohdana self-propelled howitzer. VIDEO
Artillery crews of the 50th Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricants depot with a precise shot from a Bohdana self-propelled howitzer.
The occupiers had set up the fuel depot in the buildings of a former farm, but a precision strike by Ukrainian artillery completely destroyed it, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the strike, the enemy lost significant stocks of fuels and lubricants needed to sustain logistics and combat operations against Ukraine.
Service members of the 50th Artillery Brigade released footage of their combat operation on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password