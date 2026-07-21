Drone operators from 65th Mechanised Brigade destroyed 10 pieces of Russian logistical equipment in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Drone operators from the ‘Ronin’ unit of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out strikes against Russian military logistics in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots destroyed 10 pieces of enemy equipment: 4 vehicles, 4 quad bikes and 2 lorries, which were being used to support enemy units.

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Footage released shows FPV drone operators skilfully striking Russian vehicles, including whilst they were in motion, along with the personnel inside.

The destruction of the enemy’s logistics significantly complicates the resupply of Russian units, disrupts their plans and limits their capacity for further combat operations.

Read more: SSU summarized week’s events: Tu-95s, tankers, oil depots, and Russian military facilities were struck