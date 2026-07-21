Predator Brigade fighters shoot down 8 Russian fibre-optic FPV drones with small arms in one hour. VIDEO

Fighters from the Predator Combined Brigade of the Patrol Police Department shot down eight Russian fibre-optic FPV drones in one hour in the Kostiantynivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy drones with small arms fire as they attacked the positions of the Defence Forces.

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The released footage shows Russian FPV drones exploding in mid-air after being hit by accurate fire from Ukrainian troops.

The service members note that the number of enemy drones in this sector of the front is constantly increasing. According to them, this is one of the most dangerous sectors, where FPV drones often have to be shot down just metres away.

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