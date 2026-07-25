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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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MiG-29 crews carried out a series of air strikes against Russian infantry using GBU-39 and GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO

Crews of MiG-29 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a series of air strikes against Russian infantry on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, working in coordination with units of the Defence Forces, Air Force pilots delivered precision strikes against the occupying forces’ personnel during assault operations by Ukrainian troops.

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To engage the enemy, the MiG-29 crews used high-precision GBU-39 and GBU-62 bombs, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The video was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroyed command post of drone operators from Russian Armed Forces’ 50th UAV Brigade. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12173) elimination (7673) bombarding (203) Air forces (2120) air pilot (110) fighter jet (105)
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