Drone operators from 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated largest assault group of occupiers in recent months in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv eliminated the largest Russian assault group to have been encountered in recent months in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators spotted a group of seven occupiers near Hryshyne who were attempting to infiltrate the Defence Forces’ positions. Upon being detected, the enemy scattered, but this did not prevent them from being eliminated.

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The brigade notes that just a year ago, assault groups comprising seven or eight soldiers were a common sight, and the occupying forces regularly deployed armoured vehicles and motorbikes. However, the development of Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems has forced Russian troops to abandon both large-scale assaults using armoured vehicles and the deployment of large infantry groups.

The video was shared by servicemen from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

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