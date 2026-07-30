Occupier leapt out of weeds and lunged bare-handed at Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian operators of attack drones continue to document the Russian occupiers’ desperate and futile attempts to evade precision strikes.
According to Censor.NET, a video has appeared online showing the elimination of yet another Russian serviceman.
The footage shows the invader leaping out of the undergrowth and initially hurling a random object at a Ukrainian FPV drone. Having failed to hit the drone, the occupier desperately lunges at it with his bare hands.
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