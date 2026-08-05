PURL, SAFE, countering Russian ballistic missiles and European integration: Zelenskyy meets Latvian FM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže in Kyiv.

"Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže is visiting Ukraine today for the sixth time. Importantly, the minister arrived in Kyiv from Odesa, where she had a full programme of engagements," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Visit to Odesa and support amid attacks

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine values partners who stand by it in difficult times and support the country amid constant Russian attacks.

Read more: Stubb and Zelenskyy discuss aid to Ukraine, air defense and peace talks

Security and European integration discussed

During the meeting, the president briefed the Latvian side on the aftermath of the latest attack on Ukraine. The parties also discussed the implementation of the PURL and SAFE programmes, food security and Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Particular attention was paid to supporting Ukraine’s European integration. The discussion focused on opening four more negotiating clusters.

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy discussed ballistic missile defence with the UK defence secretary in Kyiv.

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