Zelenskyy discusses protection against ballistic missiles with UK Defense Secretary in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the President’s Office reported this on Telegram.

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Air defense and ballistic missiles: what the two sides discussed

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the security situation and Ukraine’s needs. Particular attention was paid to protection against ballistic missiles, which remain a serious threat.

The president noted that the British defense secretary’s visit came immediately after another Russian strike on Ukraine. He briefed Streeting on the consequences of the attack and stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses, particularly in view of Russia’s plans to increase its production of ballistic missiles by winter.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and communities. They spoke about cooperation both bilaterally and as part of international support efforts, including the delivery of necessary equipment.

"I was pleased to welcome UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting to Kyiv for the first time. We appreciate that this visit is taking place immediately after another Russian strike on our people," Zelenskyy said.

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Joint production and sanctions

The two sides separately discussed opportunities for the joint production of certain types of weapons. According to the president, Ukraine and the United Kingdom have strong defense capabilities that have been proven in wartime.

During the talks, they also discussed sanctions against Russian companies that manufacture ballistic missiles. Ukraine stressed the importance of measures that could weaken Russia’s military capabilities.

The president thanked the United Kingdom, His Majesty, the Prime Minister, and the British people for their unwavering support for Ukraine.

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