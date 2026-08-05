Level of trust in Zelenskyy has decreased: 55% trust him, and 40% do not trust him, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

55% of Ukrainians said they trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 40% do not trust him.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by data from a KMIS poll.

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Details

Sociologists noted that the last time they asked this question was in May, when 61% trusted the government and 34% did not.

"However, in May, first of all, we also asked questions about trust in other public figures besides V. Zelenskyy. Based on our observations, this may create a context in which V. Zelenskyy is perceived somewhat more favorably (that is, people hear other names toward whom attitudes are more negative, and against that backdrop, their perception of V. Zelenskyy is slightly better). Second, at that time, in addition to the name, we also read a brief description of the person. For V. Zelenskyy, we "reminded" respondents that he is the President. For some respondents, this may prompt them to view him as the embodiment of the institution, which improves their attitude toward him (since we are currently at war and need to unite)," the report explained.

Read more: 90% support constructive approach to resolving historical disputes with Poland, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Therefore, as noted by KMIS, it would be appropriate to compare the results with those from April, when the question was phrased in the same way as it is now.

"In April, 58% trusted him and 36% did not; the net trust rating was +22%. In other words, compared to April, we are also seeing a decline in trust in V. Zelenskyy. However, at least for now, we are not seeing a collapse in trust due to high-profile personnel decisions, as some politicians, experts, and analysts might have expected. At the same time, we may be somewhat underestimating the impact of personnel decisions and protests on the decline in trust, since, for example, there may have been some increase in trust in June and the first half of July (against the backdrop of strikes on Russian logistics, etc.). In other words, if we had conducted a poll in early July and it had recorded higher levels of trust (than in the spring), the magnitude of the decline would have appeared greater in comparison. In addition, the decline in trust was likely offset by the fact that V. Zelenskyy partially met the protesters’ demands, as well as by his successful meetings with D. Trump (D. Trump’s statements casting doubt on the success of the meetings were made only in the final days of the fieldwork phase)," say the sociologists.

At the same time, 20% of those surveyed "completely" trust them, while the remaining 34% "somewhat" trust them.

And among those who do not trust him, there is a split: 19% "do not trust him at all," while 20% "tend not to trust him."

Read more: Zaluzhnyi leads Zelenskyy by 12 percentage points in Ukrainians’ trust rating. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from July 20 to August 3, 2026. A total of 974 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for values close to 50%, 3.5% for values close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.