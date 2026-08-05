Zelenskyy holds NSDC meeting on implementation of resilience plans: Some cities and regions are lagging behind. VIDEO

On Wednesday, 5 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council on the implementation of the resilience plans set for regions and communities.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Some regions are lagging behind

The head of state noted that some cities and regions were lagging behind.

"There is personal responsibility for catching up and implementing the resilience plans," he stressed.

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Priorities for getting through winter

Zelenskyy said there are currently three priorities for getting through the winter:

strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure;

ensuring the required number and quality of shelters and bomb shelters;

increasing anti-ballistic capabilities.

"I am grateful to those officials and representatives of local authorities who genuinely care about Ukrainians and their communities," Zelenskyy added.

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