Over 2.5 thousand boiler rooms have already been prepared for winter, - Kuleba

In Ukraine, preparations are continuing to get the housing and utilities sector and the energy infrastructure ready for the 2026–2027 heating season.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

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What We've Already Prepared

During the latest meeting of the task force responsible for preparing the housing and utilities sector and the fuel and energy sector for winter, participants assessed the progress of work in the regions.

According to Kuleba, as of mid-June, the following have already been prepared:

more than 2,590 boiler rooms;

nearly 3,000 kilometers of heating networks;

more than 1,000 central heating stations.

More than 1 billion hryvnias were allocated for restoration and preventive maintenance work at these facilities.

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Special attention was given to Kyiv and the regions near the front lines

During the meeting, the capital's preparations for the coming winter were discussed.

They also heard from the heads of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions, which are regularly subjected to Russian attacks.

Separately, the meeting participants analyzed gas and other energy reserves, the financial condition of companies in the industry, and outstanding debt.

5 billion has been allocated for the new generation

The government has allocated an additional 5 billion hryvnias to develop distributed thermal power generation.

The funds are planned to be used to increase the energy self-sufficiency of communities, as well as to purchase and install modular boiler units.

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