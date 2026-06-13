Government is preparing additional grants for communities near front line, - Svyrydenko

The government is currently working to increase financial support for communities near the front line.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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There are plans to allocate additional grants to local budgets

It is reported that the issue of allocating additional subsidies to local budgets that have been adversely affected by the armed aggression will be resolved in the near future.

Together with the Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, Svyrydenko chaired a meeting attended by government officials and members of parliament, where they discussed key issues relating to social support for frontline regions and identified a list of priority actions.

"Today, more than 6 million people live in 216 communities across ten regions near the front line. Despite daily Russian shelling, schools, hospitals, businesses and public services continue to operate there.

"Our priority is to ensure that people receive an adequate level of support and to maintain the resilience and economic activity of communities near the front line," the statement reads.

Read more: Rada has increased defence spending to 4.4 trillion hryvnia: funds will go towards weapons and support for military, – Svyrydenko

Particular attention is paid to supporting children and internally displaced persons

It is also noted that particular attention was paid to supporting children. In particular, this included the accommodation of internally displaced children and support for the children of fallen defenders.

The Prime Minister also noted that the government is already implementing a comprehensive package of 60 support programmes for frontline areas.

It covers safe education (underground schools and nurseries, free hot meals for over 728,000 pupils), healthcare (bonuses for medical staff, continued funding for healthcare facilities and targeted support for doctors), support for IDPs and vulnerable groups, as well as expanded opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers under the ‘Made in Ukraine’ programmes.

Communities are preparing for winter

Another key area is preparing for winter: as part of the Community Resilience Plans, backup power supplies, heating and water supplies are being secured.