Rada has increased defence spending to 4.4 trillion hryvnia: funds will go towards weapons and support for military, – Svyrydenko

Today, 10 June 2026, the Verkhovna Rada has amended the 2026 State Budget. This decision will enable additional resources to be channelled towards funding the Defence Forces and protecting the population.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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How much will be allocated to defence?

"We are increasing the budget for defence and security by 1.56 trillion hryvnias," the Prime Minister clarified.

She assured that, following the amendments, expenditure on security and defence will reach a record 4.4 trillion hryvnias. 2.3 trillion hryvnias will be allocated to the procurement of weapons and military equipment, and over 1.45 trillion hryvnias to the pay of our servicemen.

"These additional resources have been made possible thanks to €90 billion in financial support from the European Union and other support programmes. Ukraine will receive €45 billion this year alone. Of this amount, €31.8 billion will be allocated to supporting the state’s defence capabilities, and a further €13.2 billion to budgetary support and covering the budget deficit," Svyrydenko clarified.

Read more: Indexation for military personnel: from June, pay will be increased by 132 hryvnias, - Honcharenko

Funding for Comprehensive Regional Resilience Plans

It is also noted that, in addition to strengthening defence capabilities, the budget amendments provide for additional funding of 40 billion hryvnias for Regional Comprehensive Resilience Plans.

These funds will be used to protect critical infrastructure, provide communities with backup power sources to safeguard our people and ensure reliable heat, water and electricity supplies amid Russia’s energy terror.

Read more: There is 180 billion hryvnia ’hole’ in 2026 state budget for military salaries; there are not even enough funds to match last year’s level of payments, – Zhelezniak