Indexation for military personnel: from June, pay will be increased by 132 hryvnias, - Honcharenko

From June 2026, military personnel’s pay will be increased by just 132 hryvnia.

This was announced on Facebook by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament for the "European Solidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

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Indexation for military personnel

"URGENT! Military personnel are finally getting a pay rise. From this month, an indexation will be carried out and ALL military personnel will see their pay rise by 132 HRYVNIAS. I’m not joking. This is how the authorities respect the military and the army," he writes.

Read more: There is 180 billion hryvnia ’hole’ in 2026 state budget for military salaries; there are not even enough funds to match last year’s level of payments, – Zhelezniak

Honcharenko has not provided any further details at this stage.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that the minimum salary for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel would be 30,000 UAH.

It was also reported that contracts with payments of 250,000–400,000 UAH are planned for Ukrainian Armed Forces infantrymen, depending on combat missions.

Read more: Contracts with payments of UAH 250,000-400,000 depending on combat missions planned for AFU infantrymen