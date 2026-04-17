Bundeswehr plans to involve more Ukrainian instructors in training German soldiers

The Bundeswehr plans to expand the involvement of Ukrainian instructors with combat experience in training German soldiers at military training centres.

This was stated by the army's Inspector General, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Censor.NET reports.

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AFU experience

According to him, Ukrainian instructors will work jointly with their German colleagues, practising tactics in conditions as close to combat as possible.

"They should jointly practise tactics in field conditions, train and pass on skills that are as close as possible to a real war scenario," Freuding said.

The general noted that Ukrainian instructors with combat experience are already working at the Armoured Forces School, the Drone Systems Training Base, and the Engineer School. However, the Bundeswehr intends to "expand this programme even further across the entire army".

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Use of unmanned systems

Particular attention will be paid to the use of unmanned systems. According to Freuding, in the future, armoured corps and mechanised infantry will fight with unmanned systems, both on the ground and in the air.

He added that the Bundeswehr intends to use drones "more than ever before in reconnaissance, for logistics purposes and for evacuating the wounded"; such systems are also to strengthen the army's artillery capabilities.

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