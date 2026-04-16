Germany approves $7.8 million arms export to Israel – Times of Israel

Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth 6.6 million euros ($7.8 million) during the first four weeks of the war with Iran.

According to Censor.NET, The Times of Israel reports on this.

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Supply volumes

According to government data, export licenses were issued between February 28 and March 27—the start of the active phase of strikes by Israel and the U.S. against Iran.

At the same time, this amount is significantly smaller than in Berlin’s previous decisions.

By comparison, after the restrictions were lifted in November 2025, Germany issued licenses for arms exports to Israel worth over 166 million euros.

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Political context

Arms deliveries to Israel remain a sensitive issue in German politics.

Following the Hamas attack in October 2023, Berlin initially stepped up its support for Israel, but later restricted exports due to criticism of its actions in the Gaza Strip.

These restrictions were later partially lifted following the ceasefire.

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The government's position

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil has previously stated that Berlin has no plans to participate in a military escalation involving Iran.

He also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the airstrikes and their compliance with international law.

Thus, current deliveries remain limited and reflect Germany’s cautious stance on the conflict.