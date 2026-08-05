Stubb and Zelenskyy discuss aid to Ukraine, air defense and peace talks

Finnish President Alexander Stubb spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation in Ukraine and continued support.

According to Censor.NET, Stubb reported this in a post on the social network X.

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Support and air defense key to protection

The Finnish leader expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine following Russia’s latest attack. He stressed the need to strengthen air defense systems.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed defense cooperation: We are preparing to conclude important agreements soon

Peace talks and pressure on Russia

According to Stubb, the latest developments in the peace process were also discussed during the call. He stressed that Ukraine has long declared its readiness for a ceasefire and peace talks, unlike Russia.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed how Finland could help protect Ukraine against Russian ballistic missile attacks. The Ukrainian president stressed that missiles for air defense systems are needed every day to protect against strikes.

He also noted that support from partners could save many lives and thanked Finland for its willingness to help. The two leaders separately discussed diplomatic steps that could compel Russia to move toward peace.

Read more: Public opinion in Russia is shifting amid war casualties, - Stubb