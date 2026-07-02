Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed defense cooperation: We are preparing to conclude important agreements soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Defense against ballistic missiles

The President noted that the world is not silent about today's absolutely cynical Russian attack on Ukraine.

"I spoke today with Alex Stubb, President of Finland. Thank you for your words of sympathy and readiness to help us. It is impossible to defend against ballistic missiles without a sufficient number of the relevant missiles for Patriot systems. This is our biggest priority now," Zelenskyy said.

It is noted that the presidents discussed which partners could help and how exactly: "We will work on this."

Read more: Ukraine needs protection against Russian missiles. We are negotiating with partners on this – Zelenskyy

Situation at the front

In addition, Stubb noted the successes of Ukrainian warriors at the front.

"Everyone sees how the situation is changing in Ukraine's favor and how effectively long-range sanctions are working. This is the right pressure on Russia. We are looking for formats to intensify diplomacy," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy and Stubb also exchanged views on ideas that could help and coordinated their next steps.

Read more: Russia will receive "just response" from Ukraine for today’s strike on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Defense cooperation

"We also discussed our bilateral defense cooperation. We are preparing to conclude important agreements in the near future. Thank you, Alex. Thank you, Finland!" Zelenskyy said.