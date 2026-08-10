MiG-29 pilots destroyed ruscists’ logistics crossing using AASM HAMMER aerial bombs. VIDEO

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force flying MiG-29 fighter jets struck one of the enemy’s logistics crossing routes.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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To destroy the crossing, the Ukrainian military used AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. As a result of the precision strike, the structure was destroyed and a key enemy supply route was cut off.

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