103 Russian UAVs down in three days: combat operations by crews of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine. VIDEO

Over the past three days, crews operating unmanned aerial systems from the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevsky Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have destroyed and damaged 103 Russian drones, which the occupiers were using to launch attacks on Ukraine’s southern regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

National Guard personnel monitor the airspace around the clock, detect enemy targets and skilfully destroy them before they reach their intended routes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Over the past three days, 51 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs, 41 copter-type drones and 11‘Gerbera’/‘Shahed’ kamikaze drones have been destroyed or damaged.

Watch more: Pilots of 118th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade destroy 16 Russian UAVs with STING interceptors overnight. VIDEO